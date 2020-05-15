Georgia, Azerbaijan support each other’s territorial integrity – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Azerbaijan strongly support each other’s territorial integrity, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Patarazde told News.Az.

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Georgia, the diplomat said, stressing that the two countries enjoy close ties in political, trade, economic, investment, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

“Since declaring our independence, especially in difficult times for our country, we have always felt the support of Azerbaijan. We, in turn, support Azerbaijan within international organizations and all initiatives put forward by this country,” he said

The friendly relations between the peoples and authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia formed the basis for the establishment of good neighborly ties and strategic partnership between the countries, Patarazde added. “These close relations have contributed to the implementation of energy and transport projects of global importance (Southern Gas Corridor project, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, Baku-Tbilisi Supsa, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, etc.).”

News.Az