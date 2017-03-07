Georgia exports over 8m bottles of wine to 32 countries

Georgia has sold $40.1million worth of alcoholic beverages in January-February 2017.

Georgia exported 8,777,275 bottles of wine to 32 countries in January-February 2017, bringing in $20.5 million to the economy, according to agenda.ge.

Revenue increased by 91 percent in comparison to January-February of 2016, while the volume of exports increased by 94 percent, said the Georgian National Wine Agency.

The top five countries that imported Georgian wine in January-February 2017 were:

Russia – 5,717,289 bottles

Ukraine – 859,756 bottles

China – 832,552 bottles

Kazakhstan – 389,040 bottles

Poland – 312,650 bottles

Wine exports also increased to the European Union (EU), to China and other traditional export markets for Georgia, said the Georgian National Wine Agency.

This year exports of Georgian wine increased to:

United States – 3206 percent (31,740 bottles)

China – 280 percent (832,552 bottles)

Canada – 238 percent (24,360 bottles)

Germany – 151 percent (86,374 bottles)

Russia – 123 percent (5,717,289 bottles)

Latvia – 85 percent (183,720 bottles)

Kazakhstan – 15 percent (389,040 bottles)

Ukraine – 32 percent (859,756 bottles)

Meanwhile, Georgia exported 2,162,305 bottles of Georgia-made brandy to nine countries in the first two months of 2017. This was a 51 percent increase year-over-year (y/y).

So far this year Georgia has generated $5.2 million from the sale of brandy abroad.

In total, Georgia has sold $40.1million worth of alcoholic beverages in January-February 2017, including wine, brandy, chacha and others.

