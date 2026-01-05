Georgia hopes Venezuela will revoke recognition of breakaway regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that recent developments in Venezuela will lead the Venezuelan authorities to revoke their “recognition” of Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

“Considering that the Venezuelan authorities, in a blatant violation of international law, recognized the occupied regions of Georgia — Abkhazia and the so-called South Ossetia — as independent states, we hope that recent events will result in the annulment of this illegal decision in accordance with Georgia’s national interests and international legal principles,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, according to News.Az, citing Georgian media.

“We are closely monitoring the current events in Venezuela, hoping that future developments will unfold in accordance with the interests of the Venezuelan people,” the statement added.

Venezuela is among a handful of countries that recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia following the 2008 war between Georgia and Russia. The conflict began when Georgia attempted to reassert control over South Ossetia, prompting a swift Russian military intervention that lasted five days, left hundreds dead, and displaced thousands. Since then, Russia has maintained a military presence in both regions and formally recognized them as independent states, a move widely condemned by Georgia and the international community as a violation of international law.

News.Az