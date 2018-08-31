Georgia imposes tough ban regarding Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

From September 1, restrictions on cargo transportation, in particular, grain and grain products from Russia to Armenia, come into effect in Georgia.

According to Oxu.Az, in the customs territory of Georgia, the import and export of grain and grain products can be carried out exclusively by sea or rail.

In case of urgent need, limited transport can be carried out by road.

The due order was signed by the Ministry of Finance of Georgia on August 21, 2018.

News.Az

News.Az