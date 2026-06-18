Russia, ASEAN boost cooperation on maritime security

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Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed their readiness to cooperate in the field of maritime security, including joint efforts to counter piracy and address threats to critical infrastructure, according to the signed 2026 Kazan Declaration, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the document, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to develop maritime cooperation and to promote maritime security and stability, as well as freedom of navigation and overflight.

Russia and ASEAN countries also intend to counter challenges such as maritime piracy, armed robbery against ships, and threats to critical underwater infrastructure.

In addition, Russia, together with its Southeast Asian partners, plans to expand research activities focused on biodiversity and the sustainable use of marine resources.

News.Az