Georgia reaffirms strong support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

Georgia has consistently been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, said President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan firmly support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for that, I would like to once again express my gratitude to Mr. President," he stated, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Kavelashvili said he is glad that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in protecting common interests has intensified.

“Unfortunately, our countries have repeatedly become the target of double standards and interference in internal affairs by foreign forces. Despite numerous efforts, we are resolutely eliminating these threats, ensuring the security and stability of the region,” he noted.

"No third country or organization can know better than us what is good for our peoples. I am glad that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in protecting common interests has intensified," the Georgian president added.

President Kavelashvili emphasized that the special, centuries-old friendship and the joint well-thought-out policies between Georgia and Azerbaijan have enabled the two countries to correctly define the role of their region.

The Georgian president noted: “I am confident that our shared future includes a successful, economically strong, and prosperous South Caucasus region, where our peoples will live together not under so-called liberal values, but in accordance with their own customs and traditions.”

