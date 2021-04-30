Georgia receives 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has received 100,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine a short while ago, according to the Georgian television channel 1TV.

The vaccination with Sinovac starts on May 4.

“A massive thank you to China for the donation and Hungary for its contribution to ensure safe transportation of the vaccines. Another great example of perfect cooperation between countries against the destructive enemy, COVID- 19,” Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani tweeted.

On top of that, more than 43,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will enter the country on May 6, UNICEF Georgia briefed Georgian First Channel on Thursday.

News.Az