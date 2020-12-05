Yandex metrika counter

Georgia reports new record-high 5,450 coronavirus cases

  • Region
  • Share
Georgia reports new record-high 5,450 coronavirus cases

Record-high 5,450 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours amid wide-scale testing carried out throughout the country.

Out of the new 5,450 new cases, 2,053 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in: Imereti -931, Shida Kartli - 528, Adjara - 453, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 434, Kakheti - 386, Kvemo Kartli - 339, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 105, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 104, Guria - 84, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 33.

As of now, the number of total cases confirmed since late-February stands at 158,154 in Georgia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      