Georgia reports new record-high 5,450 coronavirus cases

Record-high 5,450 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours amid wide-scale testing carried out throughout the country.

Out of the new 5,450 new cases, 2,053 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in: Imereti -931, Shida Kartli - 528, Adjara - 453, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 434, Kakheti - 386, Kvemo Kartli - 339, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 105, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 104, Guria - 84, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 33.

As of now, the number of total cases confirmed since late-February stands at 158,154 in Georgia.

