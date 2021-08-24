Georgia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Georgian media, Georgia has reported 5,924 new coronavirus cases, 4,777 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours., according to Georgian media.

57,840 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

47,288 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 35,185 of the 47,288 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,103 were PCR tests.

The country has had 523,022 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

7,410 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,568 of the 7,410 patients are in critical condition. 376 of the 1,568 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

