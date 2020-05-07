Yandex metrika counter

Georgia to open its doors to tourists in July

Georgian Prime Minister George Gakharia has announced the date of opening the borders for tourists.

ABC.AZ reports referring to the Georgian media that the PM noted that starting from 15 June Georgia will open for local tourist services.

"From 1 July Georgia will be ready to receive foreign tourists. We’ll do this by creating safe corridors on the border with our neighbors, as well as with countries that are interesting for us from the point of view of tourism," Gakharia said.


