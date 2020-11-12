Georgia to receive half million rapid COVID-19 tests
The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says Georgia will receive half a million rapid coronavirus tests today, 1tv.ge reports.
“We have up to 400,000 PCR tests and up to 45,000 rapid tests in reserve. Half a million rapid coronavirus tests are due to arrive in the country at 22:00 tonight. As you know, the transition to rapid diagnosis is developing around the world,” noted Gamkrelidze.