Yandex metrika counter

Georgia to receive half million rapid COVID-19 tests

  • Region
  • Share
Georgia to receive half million rapid COVID-19 tests

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says Georgia will receive half a million rapid coronavirus tests today, 1tv.ge reports.

“We have up to 400,000 PCR tests and up to 45,000 rapid tests in reserve. Half a million rapid coronavirus tests are due to arrive in the country at 22:00 tonight. As you know, the transition to rapid diagnosis is developing around the world,” noted Gamkrelidze.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      