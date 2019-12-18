Georgian Ambassador: Next meeting of commission on delimitation of border of Azerbaijan and Georgia to be held early next year

“Next meeting of Joint Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of borders of Azerbaijan and Georgia will be held in Tbilisi in early 2020,” Georgia's Ambassa

According to him, currently, the relevant Commission continues its work actively in this area.

“Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia made his first visit to Azerbaijan in this post and during the negotiations, an agreement was reached on the unhindered passage of believers to the temple. According to my information, at the moment there are no problems in this area. The first meeting of the commission which operates in this field was already held in May in Baku. The next meeting is planned to be held in early 2020 in Tbilisi. The Commission actively continues its work,” Zurab Pataradze stated.

News.Az

