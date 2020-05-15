Georgian Ambassador: The dynamics of our bilateral relations with Azerbaijan continues in context of pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dynamics of bilateral relations continue in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze told News.Az

He noted that a telephone conversation was held between the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Archil Talakvadze and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova on April 14, and a video conference between the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 15.

"It should be noted that the Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey trilateral format (the Trabzon Declaration) established by the Foreign Ministers in 2012 is an important political mechanism. The trilateral mechanism also includes a format for cooperation between committees on inter-parliamentary relations. The next trilateral meeting of the chairmen of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish parliaments was held online on May 12, 2014. Meetings have been held since 2014 within the mentioned formats. The meeting scheduled for this year in Tbilisi has been postponed due to the situation created by COVID19.

I hope that amid COVID-19 pandemic the strategic partnership between our countries will further deepen and develop in the future for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.

News.Az