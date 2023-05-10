Georgian FM welcomes Russia’s decision to abolish visa regime
- 10 May 2023 07:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
Georgia welcomes Russia’s decision to abolish the visa regime with this country, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said, News.az reports citing Russian media.
According to him, more than one million Georgians live in the Russian Federation: “They have very close relations with their relatives and friends in Georgia. The decision will make the daily lives of our citizens easier."