Georgian justice minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Minister of Justice Tea Tsulukiani will visit Azerbaijan, said at the meeting of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov with the minister, A

Tsulukiani congratulated newly appointed Ambassador D.Hasanov and wished him a successful tenure.

The Georgian justice minister said that her official visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to development of the friendly and cooperative relations. She expressed readiness to assist in exchange of experience, as well as take proper measures for our country’s being supported in international organizations, and development of the relations in the field of justice.

Hasanov wished Tsulukiani a successful and fruitful visit to Azerbaijan. The ambassador said that the constantly developing relations have always based on friendship and brotherhood and expressed confidence in further deepening of this cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az