Georgian parliament approves foreign agents law, aligning with US FARA

The Georgian parliament has approved a law on foreign agents in a third and final reading, which closely mirrors the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

As many as 86 deputies voted for the law, there were no votes against, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In early February, the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party said that it would adopt a FARA analogue.

According to the party, the new law will be more effective, than the law on Transparency of Foreign Influence adopted last May, in combating financing from abroad of the non-governmental organizations whose real goal is to support revolutionary processes in the country.

The Georgian law, unlike the American one, does not apply to individuals and implies only fines for a failure to file an annual income declaration. American law provides for a prison sentence of up to 5 years.

