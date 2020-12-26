Georgian parliament approves resolution on EU, NATO aspirations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliament of Georgia unanimously adopted on Friday a resolution to proclaim the country’s aspirations for membership in the European Union and NATO, TASS reported.

"Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization remains a zero-option priority in Georgia’s foreign policy. Trans-Atlantic unity is the most important precondition for strengthening global security," the resolution reads.

According to the document, membership in the European Union also remains a "zero-option priority" for the country.

In line with the resolution, the country favors only a peaceful settlement of all conflicts.

News.Az

News.Az