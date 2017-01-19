Georgian PM and BP CEO discuss prospects of Shah Deniz project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley have discussed the prospects of the Shah Deniz Project, as they met in Davos.

During the meeting, the importance of South Caucasus Pipeline expansion (SCPx) under the second phase of the Shah Deniz project was emphasized, which involves expanding the pipeline capacity to transport 16 billion cubic meters of additional gas to European countries every year, AzerTag reports.

“We had a very good discussion about the progress of the status of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as well as the new expansion of the South Caucasus gas pipeline not only through Georgia, but the status of construction through Turkey all the way to Europe. We had a very good discussion about that,” Robert Dudley stated after the meeting.

