Georgian PM calls Azerbaijan ‘precious partner’

Azerbaijan is a precious partner and neighbor for Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Summit of heads of state and government of the Member States of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA, News.Az reports.

PM Garibashvili praised the highest level of friendly ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“Friendship between our countries goes back to centuries of history, our countries are linked by good neighborly relations,” the Georgian premier added.

