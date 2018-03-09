Yandex metrika counter

Georgian president and prime minister extend condolences to Azerbaijani president

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili has expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The letter reads as follows:

"I'm deeply saddened by the tragic news of a fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku which caused human casualties. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Georgia, I extend my deepest condolences to You as well as to the government and people of Azerbaijan over this tragic accident. I wish patience for the families of those killed and speedy recovery for the injured. You can rely on Georgia’s support under any circumstances.”

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also sent a similar letter today.

