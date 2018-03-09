Georgian president and prime minister extend condolences to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili has expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The letter reads as follows:

"I'm deeply saddened by the tragic news of a fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku which caused human casualties. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Georgia, I extend my deepest condolences to You as well as to the government and people of Azerbaijan over this tragic accident. I wish patience for the families of those killed and speedy recovery for the injured. You can rely on Georgia’s support under any circumstances.”

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also sent a similar letter today.

