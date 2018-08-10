Georgia's Adjara and Samegrelo regions flooded

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rain has caused flooding in Georgia’s western Adjara and Samegrelo regions today.

Dozens of houses have been flooded in the coastal town of Batumi, with several residents using surfboards on the streets to move.

Georgia's Emergency Management Service said they have received 80 calls from Batumi regarding the flood and 36 from another coastal town, Kobuleti.

No one has been reported injured. Water is being pumped out by the Emergency Management staff, Agenda.ge reported.

The Chakvi section of the Kobuleti-Batumi road has been flooded and traffic has been slowed.

Heavy rain has not stopped in the Samegrelo region, where houses and roads have been flooded in the Zugdidi, Senaki, Abasha, Khobi and Martvili districts.

Local municipalities report that several rivers have swelled up in the Samegrelo region. However, locals are not at risk.

