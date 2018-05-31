Georgia's Chief Prosecutor Irakli Shotadze resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Chief Prosecutor Irakli Shotadze has resigned in the wake of the Tbilisi City Court verdict on the high profile murder case of two teenage boys in central Tbilisi in December last year.

In a special statement released on the official page of the Georgian Chief Prosecutor’s Office, Shotadze stated that his body has taken all measures to establish the truth on the case, Agenda reports.

"We have presented the evidence in the court which were sufficient for delivering a fair verdict. The first instance of the court did not fully take the evidence into account, but the process is still ongoing and I believe that the upper instances will establish the truth and all the offenders will be held accountable,” Shotadze said.

He stated that the case has two sides-legal and human.

"I want to personally address the parents of the killed boys: I was and I am by your side. I want you to know that I have done my best to hold the offenders accountable. I believe that my step will make you sure that many groundless accusations against me aimed to take revenge for my activities in the post,” Shotadze said.

He stated that under his leadership many former officials, who had committed crimes under the United National Movement leadership, have been sent to prison.

I am sure that the restoration of justice will continue and all those who committed crimes against our citizens will answer for their actions,” Shotadze said.

Shotadze, who was the first chief prosecutor elected by parliament, thanked his staff for their hard-work and devoutness.

News.Az

