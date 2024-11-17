Georgia’s opposition stages a march challenging the results of the parliamentary elections

The spring protests were dominated by young Georgians, who may return to take the government to task at the ballot box in October. (Photo: Giorgi Lomsadze)

Georgia’s opposition forces are holding a march in Tbilisi protesting against the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The march started from three locations in Tbilisi, with the protesters planning to meet for a rally in front of the parliamentary building.

News.Az