German ambassador: Great and long-term opportunities have arisen in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is trying to create a basis for increasing trade with Azerbaijan within Europe, and at the same time to increase investments here, said Ralf Horlemann, the German ambassador to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

He said that, however, there are difficulties related to investment in Azerbaijan: "German companies have a different approach to investment, they do not make quick decisions regarding investment. The main difficulty related to investment in Azerbaijan at the moment is the lack of peace and stability due to the current conflict. For every investor, investment it is important to ensure stability first".

News.Az