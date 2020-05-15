German cafe customers wear swimming pool noodle float hats to help with social distancing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cafe in Germany has put in place some unusual measures to ensure customers stick to coronavirus social distancing rules. Rather than the floor markings and perspex screens, the cafe has opted for a less traditional (but far more entertaining) approach. To mark its reopening this week, Cafe & Konditorei Rothe in Schwerin, Germany, asked customers to wear straw hats with two swimming noodles attached to the top, Metro reports.

The inventive new rule is to encourage visitors to stay six feet away from other customers – and it looks like it worked. Pictures show a handful of people casually enjoying some wine in the sunshine while sporting the eye-catching headpieces. Each DIY hat features three or four colorful floats stuck on in different directions, to form each customer’s own personal area.

News.Az