German carmakers shift focus to China amid U.S. tariff pressures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since a sharp rise in U.S. tariffs on European-made vehicles earlier this year, Germany’s leading automakers—BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen—have faced significant profit declines and mounting operational challenges.

Despite a recent tariff reduction, ongoing costs and structural hurdles continue to weigh heavily on the industry. In response, German carmakers are increasingly turning their attention eastward, deepening partnerships, local production, and investments in China, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This strategic pivot aims to leverage China’s regulatory stability and booming market potential, accelerating innovation and transformation as the global automotive landscape undergoes rapid change.

News.Az