German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposes new peace conference on Ukraine involving Russia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a new conference to address the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, with Russia’s participation. He made this statement during budget debates in the Bundestag.
Scholz emphasized the need for peace talks, noting that Russia should be included in the discussions. "The President of Ukraine said we need another peace conference, and I will repeat it again: Russia must be at the negotiating table," Scholz said (quoted by TASS).
The Chancellor insists that any peace agreement should respect Ukraine's integrity and sovereignty. Scholz also stressed that the resolution of the conflict should not be achieved through Ukraine’s capitulation. Despite criticism from right-wing parties, which disagree with the support provided to Kyiv, Scholz believes that continued peace initiatives are essential.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In June 2023, a summit on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, initiated by Ukraine, was held in Switzerland, but Russian representatives were not invited. The summit concluded with a declaration containing proposals for the release of prisoners and the transfer of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under Ukrainian control.
Recently, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Scholz is developing a new plan for resolving the conflict, which could include territorial concessions from Ukraine.
Scholz emphasized the need for peace talks, noting that Russia should be included in the discussions. "The President of Ukraine said we need another peace conference, and I will repeat it again: Russia must be at the negotiating table," Scholz said (quoted by TASS).
The Chancellor insists that any peace agreement should respect Ukraine's integrity and sovereignty. Scholz also stressed that the resolution of the conflict should not be achieved through Ukraine’s capitulation. Despite criticism from right-wing parties, which disagree with the support provided to Kyiv, Scholz believes that continued peace initiatives are essential.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In June 2023, a summit on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, initiated by Ukraine, was held in Switzerland, but Russian representatives were not invited. The summit concluded with a declaration containing proposals for the release of prisoners and the transfer of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under Ukrainian control.
Recently, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Scholz is developing a new plan for resolving the conflict, which could include territorial concessions from Ukraine.