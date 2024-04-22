German Chancellor: Support for Ukraine will not diminish
- 22 Apr 2024 11:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195394
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/german-chancellor-support-for-ukraine-will-not-diminish Copied
Support for Ukraine will not diminish, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, News.azreports.
He said that Russia should not hope for such a scenario: "Moscow should not think that it will be able to continue the war."
According to Scholz, the US Congress’ approval of military aid to Ukraine is a very clear message.