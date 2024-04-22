Yandex metrika counter

German Chancellor: Support for Ukraine will not diminish

Support for Ukraine will not diminish, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, News.azreports.

He said that Russia should not hope for such a scenario: "Moscow should not think that it will be able to continue the war."

According to Scholz, the US Congress’ approval of military aid to Ukraine is a very clear message.


