German Chancellor: Support for Ukraine will not diminish

Support for Ukraine will not diminish, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, News.azreports.

He said that Russia should not hope for such a scenario: "Moscow should not think that it will be able to continue the war."

According to Scholz, the US Congress’ approval of military aid to Ukraine is a very clear message.

News.Az