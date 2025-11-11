German citizen arrested over dark web death threats against politicians

+ ↺ − 16 px

German police have arrested a Polish-German national accused of running a dark web platform that called for the murder of prominent politicians and offered cryptocurrency rewards for successful attacks, prosecutors said Tuesday.





The suspect, identified only as Martin S. under German privacy laws, allegedly posted “death sentences” targeting several public figures and solicited donations in digital currencies to fund the attacks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While officials did not name the intended victims, Spiegel magazine reported that former chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, along with other ex-federal ministers, were among those listed.

Martin S. was detained late Monday in the western city of Dortmund and is facing serious state security charges. Prosecutors have not commented on his motive or potential foreign connections.

Authorities said the website, active since June 2025, also contained instructions for making explosives and personal data of possible victims.

“The accused will appear before an investigative judge today, who will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant,” prosecutors stated.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns over rising threats against German politicians and increasing cyberattacks across Europe.

Germany’s cybersecurity agency BSI reported a 52% surge in DDoS attacks around February’s national election, identifying Russia as one of the main sources of such activity.

