News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Angela Merkel
Tag:
Angela Merkel
German citizen arrested over dark web death threats against politicians
11 Nov 2025-15:49
Berlin risks complicity in Gaza genocide, warns former German Envoy
15 Sep 2025-14:45
Merkel calls Trump attention seeker
03 Jul 2025-15:46
Merkel criticizes her party for working with far-right AfD
30 Jan 2025-19:31
Top Ukrainian MP to Merkel: Enough already
29 Nov 2024-23:33
Merkel criticizes Netanyahu in her post-political memoir
27 Nov 2024-18:24
Germany’s Merkel says ‘no’ to UN’s job offer
19 Jan 2022-21:11
Olaf Scholz elected as chancellor, ending Germany’s Merkel era
08 Dec 2021-14:49
German president asks Merkel to perform chancellor's duties until Cabinet is formed
26 Oct 2021-20:45
EU leaders give Merkel an ovation at final summit
23 Oct 2021-00:02
Latest News
Axiom Space secures an extra $350 million
Trump plans April visit to China to confirm trade truce extension
Trump: No deal reached on Iran, negotiations will continue
Pakistani premier to attend Board of Peace launch in Washington
What is the Guthrie case and why it has drawn national attention
Trump blasts Israel's president for not pardoning Netanyahu
Why inflation and interest rates dominate global debate
Middle corridor and Eurasian connectivity explained
Trump revokes landmark ruling that greenhouse gases endanger public health
Madagascar hit by Cyclone Gezani, causing deaths and displacements
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31