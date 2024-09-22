German Eurofighters scrambled due to Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Air Force Eurofighter jets were scrambled over the Baltic Sea due to the alleged presence of Russian military aircraft, reports News.Az . This was reported by the German Air Force on the social network X.

"Today, our quick reaction forces were alerted to the detection of five aircraft without a flight plan and with their transponders turned off," the statement said.According to the department, the detected aircraft included Su-35 and Su-30 fighters.

