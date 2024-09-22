Yandex metrika counter

German Eurofighters scrambled due to Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

German Air Force Eurofighter jets were scrambled over the Baltic Sea due to the alleged presence of Russian military aircraft, reports News.Az . This was reported by the German Air Force on the social network X.

"Today, our quick reaction forces were alerted to the detection of five aircraft without a flight plan and with their transponders turned off," the statement said.

According to the department, the detected aircraft included Su-35 and Su-30 fighters.

