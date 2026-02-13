German FM says US comments caused NATO tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s foreign minister said recent remarks by U.S. officials have caused frustration among some NATO members, highlighting growing strains inside the alliance.

Speaking from Munich, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said some comments coming from Washington had created “irritation” among NATO allies. He added that the Munich Security Conference offers a chance for members to address disagreements and reinforce shared goals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wadephul stressed that the alliance is facing pressure and said NATO members must work together to clarify common priorities and the future role of the military bloc.

The remarks come amid ongoing debate over burden-sharing, defense spending and the strategic direction of NATO in response to global security challenges.

News.Az