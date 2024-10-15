German intel chief warns of potential Russian attack against NATO by end of decade

German intel chief warns of potential Russian attack against NATO by end of decade

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of German intelligence officials has issued a warning to the Bundestag regarding Russia's "aggressive actions," cautioning that the conflict could extend into NATO member countries.

Russia could "carry out an attack” against NATO by the end of the decade, German Federal Intelligence Service President Bruno Kahl said, News.Az reports, citing Euronews. Kahl made the remark at an annual hearing of the Bundestag's Control Committee in Berlin, saying that “whether we like it or not, we are in a direct conflict with Russia.”He said Russian President Vladimir Putin “declared his enemy long ago” and that "direct military conflict with NATO (is) becoming an option for Russia.”The head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, and the chief of the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD), Martina Rosenberg were also in attendance.The three officials all spoke of potential danger to NATO and Germany’s future, with Haldenwang stating Russian activities “have reached a level in recent months that should be a wakeup call for everyone."He said his office has observed “aggressive actions” by Russia’s intelligence services and that espionage and “sabotage” have been on the rise in terms of scale and severity.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted the remarks, telling reporters in Moscow that Russia has never moved "military infrastructure" towards NATO countries."To say that it is the Russian armed forces that pose a danger is absolutely wrong, illogical and contradicts the whole course of history, which led to the confrontation that we are all experiencing together now," he said.

News.Az