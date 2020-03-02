German Interior Minister refuses to shake hands with Chancellor - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer refused to shake hands with Chancellor Angela Merkel amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Horst Seehofer smiled and kept both his hands to himself when Angela Merkel reached out to greet him at a meeting on migration in Berlin on March 2.

Merkel perceived the situation with humor, raised both hands and showed Seehofer her palms. In the end, both laughed.

According to German media, Horst Seehofer has recently announced his decision to refuse handshakes due to the spreading coronavirus.

As many as 150 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have been confirmed in Germany. The disease has been recorded in 10 of Germany's 16 federal lands.

News.Az