German President Steinmeier to visit Azerbaijan

"Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender will visit the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan from 30 March to 2 April. It will be the first time that a Federal President has visited either country," the statement said.

"During his visit to Azerbaijan, the Federal President will meet with President Ilham Aliyev. He will visit Baku’s historic city centre, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and hold a conversation on interfaith understanding and tolerance with Christian, Muslim and Jewish religious leaders. He will also join a discussion on the situation of women in Azerbaijan," it added.