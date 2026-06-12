Russian drone strike injures woman in Zaporizhia
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Photo: Interfax
A woman was injured in a drone attack on Zaporizhia, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Fedorov said a drone struck a private residential property, damaging a house and several outbuildings, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.
According to the official, the attack left a 60-year-old woman injured. He added that the victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance.
By Leyla Şirinova