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Russian drone strike injures woman in Zaporizhia

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Russian drone strike injures woman in Zaporizhia
Photo: Interfax

A woman was injured in a drone attack on Zaporizhia, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov said a drone struck a private residential property, damaging a house and several outbuildings, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

According to the official, the attack left a 60-year-old woman injured. He added that the victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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