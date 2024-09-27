Germany believes in Türkiye’s contribution to ensuring Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

Germany said it believes in Türkiye’s contribution to ensuring a historic peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Türkiye is an important mediator for peace in our neighborhood,” the German Foreign Office posted on X, following a meeting between Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in New York, News.Az reports.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.“Türkiye can contribute to a historic peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Concrete steps towards this were discussed between Annalena Baerbock and Hakan Fidan,” the Foreign Office added.

