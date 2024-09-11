Germany calls for urgent Gaza cease-fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany on Wednesday described a deadly Israeli airstrike on a declared "humanitarian safe zone" in southern Gaza as "terrible," saying a cease-fire is needed "more urgently than ever."

"Reports about many deaths following the Israeli airstrike on Al-Mawasi are terrible," the Foreign Ministry said on X. "The Israeli army is obliged to protect the civilian population as best as possible."This incident shows there is "no military solution" for Gaza, it said, adding: "We need a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of the hostages more urgently than ever, so that the dying ends."Stressing that "nowhere is safe" in the enclave, the ministry said: "Humanitarian space is shrinking constantly: evacuation notices apply to 86% of the area. Humanitarian infrastructure and warehouses must also be left behind."It said necessary preparations for winter cannot be made under these conditions.The ministry also accused Hamas of using "civilians as human shields," calling it "disgusting and a crime."At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in the airstrike early Tuesday on a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which Israel designated as a "humanitarian safe zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza.Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October that claimed around 1,200 lives and another 250 were taken as hostages. The bombardment has reduced the territory to a rubble and led to severe human suffering. Talks to end the conflict continue through mediators, but to no avail.

