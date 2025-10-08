Germany cancels fast-track citizenship program

The rest of the new citizenship law, a signature achievement of previous Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrat-liberal-Green government, will remain intact despite conservative pledges at the time to undo innovations such as dual citizenship and the cut in the waiting period from eight years to five.

The SPD, now junior partners in Merz's coalition, defended their support for the change, saying the fast track was rarely used and the liberalisation's essence remained.

Of 2024's record 300,000 naturalisations, only a few hundred came through the fast track, originally planned as an incentive for the footloose and highly skilled to choose to settle in a Germany which suffers from acute labour shortages.