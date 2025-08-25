Germany charges U.S. citizen with offering military intel to China

German federal prosecutors said Monday they have charged a U.S. citizen accused of trying to pass sensitive U.S. military information to Chinese intelligence.

The suspect, identified only as Martin D. under German privacy laws, allegedly contacted Chinese state bodies in summer 2024 while employed by a U.S. military contractor at a base in Germany, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest in November.

News.Az