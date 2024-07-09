Germany delivers another bacth of military aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has delivered a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It included the third Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, as previously announced in Germany, according to the Federal Government's press service.It is noted that in addition to the Patriot system, the aid package includes missiles and spare parts for it.Patriot is a powerful anti-aircraft missile system that can significantly enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities. It is capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft, protecting cities and critical infrastructure.Other items on the list include ammunition allowance for Leopard 1 tanks; 2 self-propelled multi-functional radars TRML-4D; 30 reconnaissance UAVs Vector with spare parts; 200 mobile drone jamming devices; 10 autonomous marine boats; 10 armored vehicles and 3 patrol jeeps; 55,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition and 9,000 rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

News.Az