Germany ends free COVID-19 tests to promote vaccination

Coronavirus tests for non-medical reasons are no longer free in Germany, authorities announced on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on Twitter that it stopped subsidizing free coronavirus antigen tests, as all citizens now are offered the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Oct. 11, rapid antigen tests will be offered only to those who cannot get the vaccine because of health conditions as well as to pregnant women and children under the age of 12.

In most federal states, people without proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 are required to present a negative test result for dining in restaurants, entering cinemas, concert halls and indoor sports venues.

While moving to charge the unvaccinated people for the rapid antigen tests, the ministry underlined that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close contact of a person with COVID-19 will still get a free PCR test.

