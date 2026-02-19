Germany has no plans for more F-35 jets

Germany currently has no plans to purchase additional F-35 fighter jets, a government spokesperson said Thursday, pushing back on reports that Berlin was considering expanding its order of the U.S.-made aircraft.

“There are no plans, and there is no decision,” the spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier reports citing sources had suggested Germany was in discussions that could lead to the acquisition of more than 35 additional F-35 jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin. Another source confirmed talks were taking place but did not specify a potential number, cautioning that any outcome remains uncertain.

Germany previously ordered 35 F-35 fighter jets in 2022 as part of its effort to modernize the Luftwaffe and maintain NATO nuclear-sharing commitments. Deliveries of those aircraft are expected to begin later this year.

