Germany is Azerbaijan's second-largest EU trading partner - official

Germany is Azerbaijan's second-largest trading partner in the EU, according to Mammad Ahmadzada, head of the European Affairs Department at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during a German Unity Day event, News.Az reports.

"Germany is Azerbaijan's second-largest trading partner among European nations. We are pleased with the development of economic relations between our countries. Last year, the total trade volume reached $1.8 billion. In the first eight months of this year, this figure stood at $980 million," he noted.Ahmadzada emphasized that a significant number of German companies operate in Azerbaijan."The Azerbaijan-Germany High-Level Working Group on Trade and Investment plays a pivotal role in enhancing our economic cooperation. The mission from various German companies, organized this year by the German Eastern Business Association in our country, was beneficial for exploring new collaboration opportunities," the diplomat added.He also highlighted that the involvement of the German side in the preparations for the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku serves as a positive example of bilateral cooperation.

