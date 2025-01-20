Germany met NATO 2% defence spending target in 2024, sources say

Photo: Reuters. FILE PHOTO: NATO logos are seen at the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Germany under Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has ramped up military spending since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, both to supply weapons aid to Kyiv and revamp its own armed forces. But it has grappled with budgetary constraints, clouding the prospect of future spending.

