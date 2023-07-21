Germany pledges to stand by Poland if it's attacked along eastern flank

Germany has pledged to support its NATO ally Poland in defending its eastern flank in case of a potential attack from Wagner fighters in neighboring Belarus, News.az reports citing CNN.

During a news conference in Prague on Friday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded to a question about whether Germany was concerned by the Wagner group’s presence in Belarus and the prospect of an attack along Poland's border.

“We are all together, always in the closest coordination, not only when we physically meet at the level of defense ministers, but also otherwise. Where our Polish friends need support, if the worst comes to the worst, they will get it,” Pistorius responded.

Fighters from Wagner arrived in Belarus following a short-lived rebellion by the private military company last month. On Wednesday, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was apparently seen in a video greeting his troops in the country. Belarus’ defense ministry said Thursday that Belarusian forces will hold joint military exercises with the fighters near the Polish border.

Poland’s national news agency PAP reported Friday that Poland will move its military formations from the west to the east of the country, citing the head of Poland's security committee, Zbigniew Hoffmann.

Hoffmann said the decision was made by Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak, after the security committee analyzed "possible threats presented by the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus," the agency reported.

Pistorius added Friday that he could “confidently say” that the two NATO allies are “prepared” if an attack were to take place.

