Germany recalls envoy to Iran over dual citizen’s execution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Iran over the execution of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd, the German Federal Foreign Office said.

“Our ambassador in Tehran today delivered a demarche to the Iranian Foreign Minister and protested in the strongest possible terms against the murder of Jamshid Sharmahd. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has recalled the German ambassador to Berlin for consultations,” the Foreign Office said on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.The Federal Foreign Office also stated that it had summoned Iran’s Chargé d'affaires over the murder of dissident Jamshid Sharmahd.“We have conveyed our strong protest against the actions of the regime and reserve the right to take further action,” it stressed. ran on Tuesday executed Jamshid Sharmahd , a German-Iranian dissident accused of allegedly leading terror operations.Sharmahd was sentenced to death last year for "corruption on Earth", having been accused of leading a US-based pro-monarchist group, according to Iranian media.

News.Az