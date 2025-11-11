+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has logged more than 1,000 incidents involving unidentified drones since the start of 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal, marking a sharp rise in unauthorized unmanned aerial activity across the country.





The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) confirmed that the number of such cases had reached a “small four-digit figure,” averaging about three incidents per day. Officials said reports of drone sightings are now being filed every two weeks instead of quarterly, as authorities step up efforts to counter potential espionage threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

German intelligence services say both small commercial drones and larger unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted over sensitive areas. However, the operators remain unidentified, with most cases still classified and unresolved.

The surge in drone activity mirrors trends in neighboring countries. Belgium has faced repeated disruptions at Brussels and Liège airports, prompting the army to authorize the shooting down of suspicious drones under strict safety protocols. Sweden has also reported temporary airport shutdowns following drone appearances.

Speculation is growing in Germany about whether the increased drone activity could be linked to Western discussions on using frozen Russian assets—held at Belgium’s Euroclear—to help fund financial aid for Ukraine.

