Yandex metrika counter

Germany remains EU’s top net contributor despite economic slump

  • World
  • Share
Germany remains EU’s top net contributor despite economic slump
Photo: Reuters

Germany remained the European Union’s largest net contributor in 2024, even as its economy struggles.

Europe’s largest economy paid €13.1 billion ($15.09 billion) more into EU coffers than it received last year. However, net contributions have been declining in recent years, down from €19.7 billion in 2022 and €17.4 billion in 2023, reflecting Germany’s ongoing economic slowdown, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      