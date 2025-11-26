Germany remains EU’s top net contributor despite economic slump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany remained the European Union’s largest net contributor in 2024, even as its economy struggles.

Europe’s largest economy paid €13.1 billion ($15.09 billion) more into EU coffers than it received last year. However, net contributions have been declining in recent years, down from €19.7 billion in 2022 and €17.4 billion in 2023, reflecting Germany’s ongoing economic slowdown, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

