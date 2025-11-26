Germany remains EU’s top net contributor despite economic slump
- 1041176
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/germany-remains-eus-top-net-contributor-despite-economic-slump Copied
Photo: Reuters
Germany remained the European Union’s largest net contributor in 2024, even as its economy struggles.
Europe’s largest economy paid €13.1 billion ($15.09 billion) more into EU coffers than it received last year. However, net contributions have been declining in recent years, down from €19.7 billion in 2022 and €17.4 billion in 2023, reflecting Germany’s ongoing economic slowdown, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.