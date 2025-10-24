Germany's Merz set to visit Türkiye next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit Türkiye next Thursday for talks on bilateral ties and international issues, officials announced on Friday.

Deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille said Merz will make his first official visit to Ankara on Thursday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

"The discussions will include bilateral and foreign policy issues, as well as closer cooperation in the areas of the economy, migration, and security," Hille told a press conference in Berlin.

He emphasized that Türkiye is an important NATO ally and that Ankara and Berlin have many issues in common to discuss, including foreign policy, migration, energy, and trade.

